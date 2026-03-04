Amendment by MP Ceder: Increase remuneration of BES politicans

The remuneration of administrators and representatives in the Caribbean Netherlands must be increased simultaneously with the expansion of the Executive Councils and island councils. Member of Parliament Don Ceder (Christian Union) has submitted an amendment to this effect.

On Wednesday, the House Committee for Kingdom Relations will reopen the budget debate. The reason for this is the controversy surrounding the decision by former State Secretary Eddie van Marum to decouple the expansion of the island councils from the general revision of the WolBES and FinBES. This revision is being delayed because The Hague – to the anger of island politicians – has reneged on the agreement to abolish the position of Kingdom Representative.

Out of stubbornness (and fear of new parties), Bonaire, in particular, lobbied heavily to have the expansion postponed. The GroenLinks-PvdA faction yielded to this. Other parties are not immune to Kralendijk’s accusation of not listening, but also recognize the urgent need to strengthen the islands’ administrative capacity and democracy. The islands themselves are also divided: Sint Eustatius wants the expansion to take effect with the March 2027 elections.

Ceder’s amendment addresses Saba’s concerns about preconditions such as the Island Council’s housing and party support. A second amendment stipulates that the second phase of the expansion, scheduled for 2031, can be postponed once by four years if the evaluation of the first phase warrants it.

