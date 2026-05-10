Saba-News.com is the Island’s Top Online News Destination

On behalf of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN), Opinion Carib recently completed a media research study examining how residents across the Caribbean Netherlands get their news. Last Thursday, RCN presented the findings, and the numbers paint a clear picture: Saba-News.com remains the go-to source for local news on the island.

Among respondents who visit local news websites, 88.5 percent named Saba-News.com as their source, making it the dominant online news platform on Saba by a wide margin. BES-Reporter followed at 69.2 percent, with Caribbean Network at 23.1 percent, Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties at 11.5 percent, and Bonaire.nu at 7.7 percent.

The survey also confirmed what many already know: radio remains a vital part of daily life in the Windward Islands. On Saba, Voice of Saba led the market with a reach of 62.5 percent, a testament to the enduring role of community radio in keeping islanders connected and informed.

RCN