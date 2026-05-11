Prime Minister Rob Jetten Visits Saba

Yesterday, Prime Minister Rob Jetten arrived on Saba, and was welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Island Secretary Bram Streppel.

Prime Minister Jetten met with the Executive Council to discuss a range of important topics including the high cost of living, connectivity challenges, and tourism development. The urgent need for improved air connectivity through a PSO was emphasized, as well as the effects of rising transportation and fuel costs on the cost of living.

“What we typically see is that prices go up, but seldom go down and being at the end of the supply chain has a great impact on costs on Saba. We are continuously looking into and focusing on areas where prices can really be influenced and hopefully reduced,” said Commissioner Zagers.

Potential measures brought forward by the Executive Council included the lowering of excise duties on products such as fuel, which could help ease some of the financial pressure on residents. Phase two of the solar park project was also mentioned as a strong initiative aimed at reducing electricity costs for the community over the long term.

Additionally, the Executive Council highlighted the complexities surrounding border control and supply chain logistics, and the importance of recognizing the unique needs of each BES island. The Prime Minister was also updated on the island’s first Spatial Development Plan currently in progress, and the island’s focus on maintaining the proud title of “The Unspoiled Queen.”

A visit was then made to the Black Rocks Harbor project, where work is steadily progressing. Project Director Peter Biemond provided an overview of the current phase of the development, including the construction of the breakwater and arrival of Xblocs in batches, with additional units being produced in Sint Eustatius. Commissioner Bruce Zagers described the development as the biggest project in Saba’s history, which will be a monumental symbol of resilience and safety, following years of hurricane related damages to the current harbor.

The delegation also visited the Saba Conservation Foundation, where they were welcomed by Supervisory Board Member Peter Johnson and Director Kai Wulf. The SCF team presented updates on ongoing environmental and conservation initiatives that seek to preserve Saba’s rich biodiversity, the protection and relocation of coral, trail maintenance, environmental education, preservation of the cloud forest with the ongoing Mount Scenery tower redevelopment, and long-term conservation planning.

Presentations highlighted the relocation of more than 1,200 coral colonies from the area of the new harbor, as well as coral propagation and nursery projects. Additional discussions focused on the ecological importance of the Saba Bank, the largest marine park within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. SCF noted that while their responsibilities are quite extensive, local capacity struggles to match their scale, calling for more support through structural funding.

Prime Minister Jetten then joined members of the Island Council for lunch before visiting the Saba Cares nursing home in observance of Mother’s Day. During the visit, roses were distributed to mothers at the home and staff members, and the Prime Minister toured the newly constructed building at the facility.

The final stop of the day was at the St. Johns Campus, where plans are underway for the construction of a new gymnasium, technical school and Enrichment center. Head of Community Development and Culture Rosalyn Johnson and Project Manager Carine Ghazzi presented the masterplan and highlighted the positive impact these new facilities will have Saba. In particular, the Enrichment center, funded through the Regio Deal, is envisioned as a multipurpose space focused on educational, cultural, and community development activities.

The Prime Minister noted the innovative use of space within the entire project, including the proposed rooftop play area of the gym and the campus’ focus on multifunctional community use.

Reflecting on his visit, Prime Minister Jetten stated, “It’s truly impressive to see the many construction projects underway on Saba, especially at Black Rocks Harbor, which is so important for Saba’s future economy. I also visited the Saba Cares nursing home and the Saba Enrichment Center in St. Johns. There I saw clearly that, however small this island may be, Saba is big on community spirit.”

“The overarching theme of today, and indeed my whole visit to the Caribbean parts of our Kingdom, is how we can work together in the years ahead,” he added. “We are one Kingdom, and working together on the basis of equality and respect is both a joint task and a common interest of our countries and our peoples.”

The Public Entity Saba thanks Prime Minister Jetten for his visit and the open dialogue on Saba’s development.

Saba marked the second stop on the Prime Minister’s tour through the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom. He will continue onward to Sint Eustatius tomorrow.

PES