Fire service experts from the Netherlands visit Saba

A Dutch delegation of fire service ad crisis manage­ment experts visited Saba this week for consultations with lo­cal stakeholders on the further development of fire services and emergency preparedness on the island. The mission fo­cused on strengthening the organisation of the fire service and developing a future-proof coverage plan.

Working alongside the Fire Department Caribbean Neth­erlands (Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland, BKCN), the delegation held discussions with key partners, including rep­resentatives from the airport, harbour, tourism sector, spa­tial planning department, and the Public Entity Saba.

As part of the visit, the delegation also made a courtesy call on Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, where cooperation between stakeholders and ongoing developments on the is­land were discussed.

The visit forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Saba’s resilience and ensure a well-prepared community, both now and in the future.

The Daily Herald.