Fire service experts from the Netherlands visit Saba

A Dutch delegation of fire service ad crisis management experts visited Saba this week for consultations with local stakeholders on the further development of fire services and emergency preparedness on the island. The mission focused on strengthening the organisation of the fire service and developing a future-proof coverage plan.
Working alongside the Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland, BKCN), the delegation held discussions with key partners, including representatives from the airport, harbour, tourism sector, spatial planning department, and the Public Entity Saba.
As part of the visit, the delegation also made a courtesy call on Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, where cooperation between stakeholders and ongoing developments on the island were discussed.
The visit forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Saba’s resilience and ensure a well-prepared community, both now and in the future.
The Daily Herald.