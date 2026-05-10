Public Entity Saba Connects with Future Talent at “Working in the Caribbean” Career Fair

The Public Entity Saba proudly participated in the “Working in the Caribbean – Career Fair” held on April 24th and 25th in the Netherlands, where hundreds of students, young professionals, and job seekers gathered to explore career opportunities within the Caribbean region.

Representing the Public Entity Saba at Stand #149 were Tessa Alexander, Learning and Development Specialist; Jade Every and Charvella Wilson – Saba/NL Student Representatives; and Dirk Wolters, HR Advisor. Over the course of two engaging days, the team connected with many individuals interested in learning more about career opportunities, professional growth, and life on the island of Saba.

The career fair provided an excellent platform to not only promote employment opportunities within the Public Entity Saba, but also to showcase Saba as a unique and welcoming destination to live, work, and visit. Meaningful conversations were held with students and young professionals, many of whom expressed interest in contributing their knowledge and skills to Caribbean communities in the future.

For the Public Entity Saba, participating in events such as these remains an important part of strengthening connections with Saban students abroad and encouraging the possible return of local talent to the island.

The Public Entity Saba extends sincere thanks to Memory Events (Carriere Beurs and Werken in de Caribbean) for the collaboration and organization of the event. We also extend our appreciation to everyone who contributed to making the participation a success.

Together, we continue building connections, creating opportunities, and investing in the future of Saba.

PES