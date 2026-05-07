Mount Scenery Tower Project: dismantling the existing Mount Scenery tower

The project team has already removed the first wave of debris from the mountain to create space for the equipment required for the operation. Through a coordinated effort, approximately 27 tons of waste material have been safely transported down the mountain, such as outdated equipment from inside the buildings, steel and metal components, old gates, and other obsolete materials.

The project has now entered its second phase: the dismantling of the existing tower. To facilitate this process, the tower’s internal structure has been fully cleared to make room for a specialized lifting system known as a gin pole. This mobile lifting mast enables the designated contractor, HANAB, to carefully dismantle the tower section by section.

The dismantling process is progressing steadily, with the first tower components now being lowered, segmented, and prepared for air transport using helicopter baskets. From there, the materials are flown to the ship in Wells Bay before being transported to the Netherlands for further processing and disposal.

In the coming days, more flights can be expected, weather permitting. Efforts will continue to focus on the safe dismantling of the existing structure. Once this phase has been completed, HANAB will proceed with the construction of the new tower.

PES