Saba Electric announces the Jan-Jun 2025 tariffs

In accordance with the Electricity and Drinking Water BES Law, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has set Saba Electric Company N.V. (SEC) ‘s new variable distribution tariff for January through June 2025.

The variable distribution tariff has been set at 0.3797 USD/kWh and went into effect as of January 1st, 2025. The tariff has increased from 0.3687 USD/kWh to 0.3797 USD/kWh.

Additionally, there has been an adjustment to how the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth (KGG, formerly EZK) will subsidize the fixed distribution tariffs for 2025. The fixed distribution tariff increased by an average of 5% per kVA category. This is explained in an overview of the document entitled: “20.01.2025. Variable Distribution Tariff SEC.”

As a result, the fixed tariff for the kVA categories will be subsidized as follows for 2025:

kVA category 2 will be 100% subsidized.

kVA category 7 will be 50% subsidized.

kVA category 3 will be 40% subsidized.

kVA category 18.3 will be 30%

All remaining kVA categories (23.3 – 350 kVA) will not be subsidized.

SEC customers in billing cycle 1, which is the billing period for January 1st to January 31, can expect to receive their bills with the new tariff in the first week of February. Residents of The Bottom and St. John’s fall in cycle 1.

Customers in billing cycle 2, which is the billing period for January 15 to February 15 and henceforth, can expect to receive their new bills with the new tariffs and applied subsidy in the third week of February. These are customers in Windwardside and Hell’s Gate.

Saba Electric Company N.V.