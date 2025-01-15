Emergency Document Service by the Census Office

The Public Entity Saba wants to inform residents about their picket shift service for urgent situations that cannot wait until the next working day. This service is available for:

Emergency Passports – For urgent travel needs.

Laissez-Passer – Temporary travel documents in emergencies.

Vital Records – Death certificates and birth registrations during holidays or closings for 3 days or more.

Picket Shift Hours:

Weekdays: 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Weekends: Friday 8:00 PM – Monday 6:00 AM

Emergency Number: 416 6801

Please Note: This number is only for real emergencies that cannot wait until the next working day.

We’re here to assist you during critical times, but we kindly ask you to use this service responsibly. For more information, please visit Census Office on our website: Census Office

PES