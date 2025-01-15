Sea & Learn’s Critter Quest Kicks Off with Enthusiastic Crowd

On Monday, January 13, the Sea & Learn Foundation launched its first Critter Quest presentation at Amonhana, drawing a crowd of more than 70 attendees, including both locals and visitors. The event featured four entomologists, each delivering insightful 10-15 minute presentations on the importance of documenting Saba’s biodiversity.

Project coordinator Michiel Boeken set the stage by emphasizing the project’s significance: “You can’t protect the island you love unless we know what we need to protect.” The audience was amazed by the sheer number of insect species already identified in less than two weeks and captivated by stunning macro photography showcasing Saba’s tiny yet vital inhabitants.

Lucas Alferink highlighted the importance of understanding plant parasites, particularly the devastating effects of certain scaly insects. Micha d’Oliveira shed light on the beauty and diversity of Saba’s crane flies, which are often mistaken for mosquitoes. Marco de Haas surprised the audience by revealing that he had already identified over 40 species of true hoppers—remarkable considering only one had been previously documented on the island.

The researchers also encouraged residents to invite them into their gardens to help identify local insects and assess their ecological impact.

Critter Quest researchers will remain on Saba through March, continuing their work to uncover and document the island’s unique species. Residents and visitors are welcome to join them in the field. Stay tuned for updates on the next presentation, and in the meantime, you can watch the first session via this YouTube link: [Insert Link Here].

