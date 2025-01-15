New complaints procedure KPCN for clear and transparent handling of complaints

As of January 1st 2025 the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) is introducing a revamped complaints procedure that will strengthen the trust between citizens and the police. With this procedure, the Force aims for a transparent and professional handling of complaints, carefully safeguarding the interests of both citizens and police employees.



The revamped complaints procedure allows citizens to file complaints in a structured and accessible manner. The procedure consists of two phases: informal settlement through mediation and, if necessary, formal handling involving an independent complaints committee.

A new approach to complaints handling

Submission and intake: A complaint is recorded and discussed with the complaint’s coordinator. Informal complaints handling: A mediation meeting between the complainant and the police officer(s) involved offers the opportunity for a resolution and greater mutual understanding. Formal complaints handling: If mediation is not sufficient, the complaint is investigated by an independent complaints committee, which advises the Chief of Police. Decision and follow-up: The Chief of Police evaluates the complaint and communicates a substantiated decision to all concerned.

What does this mean for police employees?

The new complaints procedure offers employees the opportunity to be heard in a safe and respectful environment. Complaints are not considered as a punitive tool, but as a valuable instrument to improve the work process and to affirm professional conduct. In case of a justified complaint, consideration is given to how such situations can be avoided in the future. In case of an unfounded complaint, the correct action of the employee is recognized and the process offers the complainant a better understanding of the work of the police.

Chief of Police, Mr Alwyn Braaf: “Complaints provide an important opportunity to learn and to strengthen the trust between citizens and the police. This revamped complaints procedure underlines our commitment to transparency, professionalism, and the continuous improvement of our services. We want to show citizens that their voices are heard, whilst at the same time ensuring a fair and respectful handling for our employees.”

Importance of the procedure

The complaints procedure is not only aimed at resolving incidents but also at increasing mutual understanding and utilizing complaints as learning opportunities. This contributes to increasing the quality of police action and strengthening the trust in the police organization.

More information and submitting complaints

Citizens can submit their complaints through the digital form on the website of KPCN. More information about the procedure is available at https://www.politiecn.com/en/subjects/complaints-procedure.html.

With this revamped complaints procedure, KPCN is taking an important step in the further professionalisation of the complaints handling, in the interest of both citizens and employees.

KPCN