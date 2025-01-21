Public Entity Saba Announces Increase in Water Tariffs  

The Public Entity Saba informs the community that the temporary reduction in water prices for 2024, enabled by an additional subsidy from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, will conclude on January 31st, 2025. This subsidy was part of the Ministry’s 2024 purchasing power package for the Caribbean Netherlands, aimed at providing short-term financial relief by reducing water costs.

As there is insufficient subsidy to maintain the lower rates, starting February 1st, 2025, the rates for both Saba Splash and trucked RO (Reverse Osmosis) water will return to the standard subsidized prices. These prices will continue as long as there is sufficient subsidy available.

Pricing (Effective February 1st, 2025)

  • Saba Splash Water:
    • 3-gallon: $3.50
    • 5-gallon: $4.50
  • Transported RO Water: $60 per 1,000 gallons

Availability
Saba Splash water remains available at:

  • Unique Supermarket
  • Big Rock Market
  • Saba Greens Store
  • Receivers Office at the Government Building (includes free delivery)

For additional questions or more information, please contact, Courtney Hassell: courtney.hassell@sabagov.nl or Jordan Every: jordan.every@sabagov.nl

