Public Notice

The Public Entity Saba informs the general public that intensified invasive species control measures will be carried out from January 29, 2025, to April 1, 2025. These measures include the hunting of roaming livestock and non-native iguanas, as well as the removal of feral cats, rats, and chickens in designated areas.

To ensure public safety, trails in hunting areas will be closed during hunting hours. Clear signage will be posted at trail entrances and exits to indicate closures. For your safety, please adhere to these notices and avoid entering closed trails.

Feral cat and rat removal efforts will focus on areas near red-billed tropic bird nesting sites to protect their habitats. The removal of chickens will target locations where they contribute to erosion or cause disturbances, such as the landfill area at the Waste Facility in Fort Bay. These activities are conducted in collaboration with the Saba Conservation Foundation.

Efficient retrieval of animals from hunting zones will be a top priority throughout the operation.

Residents and visitors are kindly requested to respect trail and zone closures on hunting days. For any questions or concerns, please contact the Public Entity at info@sabagov.nl.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

The Executive Council Public Entity Saba