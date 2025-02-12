Saba Cares Foundation Advances Organizational Development to Enhance Healthcare Services

Saba Cares Foundation continues to implement comprehensive organizational enhancements to strengthen its healthcare services for the Saban community. These developments are part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing excellent healthcare while fostering a positive work environment for its dedicated staff.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Saba Cares was honored to host State Secretary Karremans of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) for a facility tour. During the visit, the State Secretary expressed great satisfaction with the quality of care that Saba Cares provides to the community. The visit included comprehensive tours of various departments and demonstrations of the foundation’s healthcare services.

The foundation has engaged several healthcare and organizational development experts to support this process, including an independent crisis facilitator with extensive experience in Caribbean healthcare systems. Additionally, professional support services have been established to ensure staff well-being and maintain operational excellence during this period of growth.

Recent organizational assessments have provided valuable insights that will guide improvements in various areas, including communication, professional development, and operational efficiency.These enhancements align with healthcare standards and best practices while addressing the unique needs of the Saban community.

The foundation maintains close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) and the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ), who continue to support Saba Cares’ development. In the coming months, both organizations will conduct additional visits to review progress and discuss future initiatives.

“Our focus remains on delivering exceptional healthcare services to our community,” stated the Board of Directors. “These organizational improvements will enable us to build upon our strengths while preparing for future healthcare needs on Saba.”

The Supervisory Board expressed confidence in these developments, emphasizing that the changes will enhance Saba Cares’ ability to serve its community while supporting its healthcare professionals. The foundation continues to prioritize transparency and open communication with all stakeholders throughout this process.

Saba Cares Foundation