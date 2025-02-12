Starlink Application for Satellite Communication Services Concession in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba Rejected

The Authority for Digital Infrastructure (RDI) instructed Starlink in July 2024 to cease offering satellite services on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, as the company did not possess the required concession. Shortly thereafter, Starlink submitted a concession application. Recently, the RDI rejected this application because the company did not meet one of the specified conditions.

An important condition is that a company must be locally registered in the trade registry of the Chamber of Commerce for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES). As the company has not yet fulfilled this condition, the RDI has rejected the concession application. Starlink may reapply for a concession once all the conditions are met.

Without a concession, Starlink is not permitted to provide internet services to individuals and businesses on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. Exceptions apply for foreign ships and aircrafts, and emergency teams appointed by the government in cases of calamities such as hurricanes.

RDI