BES Summit Held in Saba

On February 12th, 2025 the Island Council of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba met for a BES Summit on Saba, hosted by the Island Council of Saba.

On the first day of the summit the councils abundantly discussed and agreed on a formalized cooperation agreement resulting in a draft Memorandum of Understanding presented by Saba. This MoU regulates the manner in which the Island Councils will work together through the BES Summit while strengthening their commitment for the positive development of their respective islands. The Island councils also signed a commitment letter to this effect at the end of the first day of the summit.

The commitment letter is a contract where each council agrees with the intentions of the MoU and will ratify the MoU in their next island Council meeting. Additionally, the councils of Bonaire and Sint Eustatius also agreed to further their commitment to work towards the development of a joint cooperation agreement.

On the second day of the summit the councils will be treated to an island tour starting at the Saba Hydroponics Farm, and onwards to the Housing Development Project, the Black Rocks Harbor Project, the Waste Facility and the Sea Lab Research Center, where they will get a short introduction to the various programs currently being executed on the island. On this second day, the Island Council members also have the opportunity to deliberate on the development of the islands and share their visions for the future.

The councils are very pleased with the results achieved at this summit and look forward to a healthy, productive and result oriented cooperation moving forward.

