Bus on Saba hits cyclist

On Tuesday, Febru­ary 11, around 5:30pm, the central emergency room re­ceived word of a minor on a bicycle being ahit by a bus on Captain Matthew Leven-stone Street on Saba, accord­ing to a report from the Ca­ribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN.

When police arrived, the victim had already been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

In accordance with the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breath test was administered to the driver of the bus with a negative result. His docu­ments were also in order. The cause of the collision is unknown.

The Daily Herald.