Bus on Saba hits cyclist

On Tuesday, February 11, around 5:30pm, the central emergency room received word of a minor on a bicycle being ahit by a bus on Captain Matthew Leven-stone Street on Saba, according to a report from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN.
When police arrived, the victim had already been taken to hospital for medical treatment.
In accordance with the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breath test was administered to the driver of the bus with a negative result. His documents were also in order. The cause of the collision is unknown.
The Daily Herald.