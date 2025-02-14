Regiline Sambo will be the new Head of Youth Care at Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands

On 1 March Regiline Sambo will officially take on a new role as Head of Youth Care at Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN), after having served as acting head for more than a year. Regiline has worked for well over 11 years at Youth Care Caribbean Netherlands and during the last 6 years of this period she worked in a managerial role. As head of Youth Care she will be responsible for the implementation of youth policy and for foster care in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Regiline told us, “I feel a strong calling to contribute to the welfare of children and young people on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This is a calling I have had from a very young age, based on my belief that every child deserves a fair chance. It is also the starting point for a commitment by me and my team to adopt a strategic approach to improving and safeguarding the quality of youth care on the islands.

I also believe in the power of cooperation and teamwork. To me, cooperation means creating a basis of support and capacity. I believe this to be crucial for the success of the work we do. When it comes to supporting children and their parents or guardians, comprehensive cooperation within and outside the youth care chain is imperative. It is only by working together that we can create a healthy and supportive environment in which children and young people on the islands can grow up safely.”

Herbert Barnard, ZJCN director, responded to the appointment by saying, “I am delighted with Regiline’s appointment. Regiline has been working in Youth Care for well over a decade and has demonstrated an ability to assess complex and delicate situations quickly and act effectively, with due consideration for all the parties involved. The role of Head of Youth Care is a logical next step for her. I look forward to working with her more intensively in the weeks and months to come.”

Youth Care Caribbean Netherlands is responsible for secondary outpatient care, the implementation of child protection measures and juvenile probation, foster care and assisted living.

