Citizen Service Number (BSN) to launch on Saba in 2025

In 2025, as a resident of Saba, you will receive a citizen service number (‘burgerservicenummer’), often abbreviated as BSN. The BSN is your personal number of 9 digits and is linked to your personal data.

Unique personal number

Arrange your affairs with official authorities anytime, anywhere online. To ensure that in the future you can also do business safely online with the government in the Caribbean Netherlands, you will get a BSN now. With a BSN, you can apply for the DigiD login tool. DigiD is used to show online who you are when you log in on the websites of official authorities. Hence, with a BSN, you are already prepared for that future. The ID number that you currently have will remain in use for the next few years but will eventually be replaced by the BSN.

Use of BSN

Official authorities use the BSN in their own administration. Because it is a unique and personal number, official authorities can look up and register your details quickly and easily. At the same time, the BSN is your personal number that no one else has. Therefore, keep your BSN safe and do not share it with others.

Collection of BSN letter

In 2025, you can collect your BSN letter during the BSN collection weeks. You will be informed where and when this can be done later this year. You will receive the letter from the Public Entity Saba. Residents who already have a BSN will keep the same number and can also collect a letter.

Q&A Summary

What is a citizen service number (‘burgerservicenummer’, BSN)?

The citizen service number (BSN) is a unique and personal number of 9 digits and is linked to your personal data. It is often abbreviated as BSN. It is an important number that helps you to easily arrange your affairs with official authorities.

Why do residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba receive a BSN?

The introduction of the BSN is a first step towards better official services on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. At the counters and online. To also arrange your affairs securely online with official authorities in the Caribbean Netherlands in the future, you will need a BSN. With a BSN, you can apply for the DigiD login tool. This is not possible with the personal numbers currently used in the Caribbean Netherlands, e.g. the ID and CRIB numbers. That is why everyone will receive one unique personal number for all official authorities.

Who receives a BSN?

Everyone registered in the population records of the Public Entity of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will receive a BSN. All new residents of the Public Entity also receive a BSN upon registration.

When do residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba receive a BSN?

The BSN is introduced in 2025. Everyone is expected to receive a BSN in the second half of 2025. This is possible after the legislation has been amended.

Do I receive a new BSN if I already have one?

No, you do not receive a new BSN. The BSN you already have remains yours. A person can have only one BSN.

Can I continue using my ID and CRIB numbers?

Yes. After the introduction of the BSN, the ID and CRIB numbers will remain in use. The ID number will remain in use for the next few years. So temporarily, you will still keep your ID number, as you are used to.

What is the difference between the ID, CRIB number, and BSN?

The BSN is a personal number without personal information. The ID number includes your date of birth, which is undesirable from the point of view of the protection of your personal data. The CRIB number is the number used by the Tax Office Caribbean Netherlands. With a BSN, you can apply for the DigiD login tool. You can also use the BSN in contact with official authorities and organisations in the European Netherlands. This is not possible with the ID and CRIB numbers.

How do I receive my BSN?

In 2025, you can collect the BSN letter during the BSN collection weeks. You will be informed where and when this can be done later this year. You will receive the letter from the Public Entity where you are registered. Residents who already have a BSN will keep the same number and can also collect a letter.

How do I handle my BSN?

The BSN is your personal number. Keep the BSN safe and do not share it with others.

What if I do not remember my BSN?

If you have lost or do not remember your BSN, you can ask for it at the counter at Civil Affairs of the Public Entity on your island. With a DigiD, you can also look up the number online via MijnOverheid: MijnOverheid.

Who can use my BSN?

The BSN is primarily intended for contact between residents and official authorities and official authorities among themselves. All official authorities in the Caribbean and European Netherlands can use your BSN for that reason. That is stated in the law. Organisations other than official authorities are currently not allowed to use the BSN. This is not currently stipulated in the law. This includes, for example, healthcare and educational organisations such as hospitals, GPs, pharmacies, and schools.

How do official authorities use my BSN?

Official authorities use the BSN in the processing of personal data. The BSN gives official authorities certainty about the identity of a person and it enables the exchange of data between authorities. A personal number should therefore be unique and personal.

What is DigiD?

A DigiD lets you show online who you are when you log in on to websites of official authorities. It is a secure login tool that allows you to easily arrange your affairs online with official authorities.

Can I apply for a DigiD with a BSN?

Yes, with your BSN you can apply for a DigiD. This can be done online, via www.digid.nl/buitenland.

Can I use my DigiD anywhere?

No, you cannot immediately use your DigiD everywhere. Official authorities on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba are not connected to DigiD yet. To do this, the systems must first be changed. This takes time. Official authorities in the Caribbean Netherlands are gradually connecting to DigiD, so that in the future you will be able to use online services more and more often. DigiD can, however, be used immediately with official authorities and organisations in the European Netherlands that are connected to DigiD.

Will I be registered in the Dutch Personal Records Database (BRP)?

Yes, everyone who receives a BSN is registered in the BRP. That registration is required to receive a BSN. BRP registration does not replace registration in the population records of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Does the BSN appear on my new identity card (sédula) or passport?

The BSN will not appear on new identity cards (sédula). This was selected so that there is less risk of the BSN being used by organisations that have no right to process the BSN or your personal data. The BSN does appear on new passports.

Will residents of Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten also receive a BSN?

No, residents of Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten do not receive a BSN. They are independent countries within the Kingdom. Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba are part of the Netherlands as a Public Entity (special municipality). This means that the legislation that is currently being amended is not going to apply to the countries.

