Central Committee and Island Council meetings: Febr. 18 & 20

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee Meeting on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 at 2:00 pm.

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes. Citizens right to speak on agenda points. Question round: concerning announced questions from the incoming correspondence list from Article 18) Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from October 15th, 2024 – November 25th, 2024 -November 22nd letter from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations in regard to the budget Saba 2025. Executive Council decision list:

-Executive Council decision list October 8th, 3.0.4 – Mental Health and Safety Research Report

-Executive Council decision list October 29th, 3.0.4 – Domestic Safety Point Phase 3: Community Information Center

-Executive Council decision list October 29th, 3.0.8 – Phase 2: Domestic Safety Apartments

-Executive Council decision list October 3rd, 3.0.3 – Approval Learning and Development program PES 2024-2027

-Executive Council decision list October 22nd, 3.0.6 – Installation Christmas lights

-Executive Council decision list October 29th, 3.1.4 – Safety wall St. Johns and Dancing Place

-Executive Council decision list October 29th, 3.2.0 – P&C Calendar for approval Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone ;

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

Suppose you want to use the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting. In that case, you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hours before the meeting so the Registrar can explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council Meeting on February 20th, 2025 at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.

You may also view the public meeting on the Saba Government YouTube page.

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Approval of the minutes Oral Question time (article 36) Incoming correspondence and announcements Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from November 26th, 2024 – February 10th, 2025 Executive Council decision list Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35) Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35) Update from the Executive Council (Article 38) Motions Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.