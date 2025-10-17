Saba applies for interest free loan for affordable owner-occupied homes

During the Central Committee meeting held today, Commissioner Eviton Heyliger presented the proposal for an application of an interest free loan for the construction of seven affordable owner-occupied homes, at the Range in the Bottom.

This proposal has also been shaped in close consultation with the Ministries of VRO and BZK, and College financieel toezicht (Cft).

The reasoning behind this application is to address the growing need of many Saban families to achieve private homeownership affordably. The proposal focuses on lower- and middle-income Sabans families who want to build their future on island, but who currently cannot afford to buy or build under the current market conditions.

These affordable homes would then complement previous projects like Phase 2 of the Under the Hill development. These initiatives support the shared goals outlined in the Letter of Intent on Housing and Spatial Planning, which aims to realize approximately 50 affordable homes by the year 2030.

“This project is about investing in Sabans’ future creating stability for working families, strengthening our community, and delivering on the housing commitments we’ve made together,” stated Commissioner Heyliger.

The proposal was later adopted in the Island Council meeting, marking progress for this much needed project.

PES.