Discrimination cases can be heard locally on Bonaire, Statia, Saba starling January

Starting January 1, 2026, the Human Rights College will use the facilities of the Joint Court on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) to hold hearings and process discrimination cases locally. An agreement was signed on Wednesday.

The College for Human Rights (College voor de Rech­ten van de Mens) and the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, and Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have officially formalized their cooperation. The agreement was signed by Rick Lawson, chair of the Hu­man Rights College, and Mauritsz J. de Kort, president of the Joint Court, establishing a framework for the College to utilize court locations on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. This arrangement ensures that discrimination cases can be heard in person, giving residents direct access to justice.

On October 7, 2025, the Dutch House of Representa­tives approved the Equal Treatment Act for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. From January 2026, residents of these islands will have legal recourse if they believe they have been discriminated against. The law also introduces local provisions for free legal aid and anti-discrimination services, while allowing individuals to file complaints with the Human Rights College.

Residents can choose to request a formal opinion from the College or participate in a mediation process to re­solve their case. This framework aims to strengthen the enforcement of equal rights and protections, ensuring that Caribbean Netherlands residents receive the same safeguards against discrimination as those in European Netherlands.

To fulfil its expanded role, the Human Rights College will hold hearings at the Joint Court’s facilities on Bo­naire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. This physical presence will allow residents to present their cases in person rather than remotely, improving accessibility and visibility of the human rights process on the islands.

The collaboration marks a significant step toward equal protection against discrimination across all parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, aligning Caribbean practic­es with those long established in European Netherlands. “By combining the expertise of the College with the ju­dicial infrastructure of the Joint Court, we are making hu­man rights more accessible to the people of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba,” said Rick Lawson.

Mauritsz J. de Kort added, “This cooperation strength­ens our shared commitment to justice and equality throughout the Kingdom.”

The initiative is expected to enhance awareness of hu­man rights, provide residents with timely and effective recourse in discrimination cases, and ensure that legal protections are fully operational across all territories in the Dutch Kingdom.

The Daily Herald.