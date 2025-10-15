KPCN has new visual identity

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN unveiled its new logo and visual identity on October 10, 2025 during a ceremonial gathering as part of its 15th anniversary celebration.

According to a release, this is the result of over a year of discussions, research and collaboration with colleagues, partners and community members on all three islands. “The updated identity reflects the force’s core values: safety, justice and service. Familiar symbols such as the shield, sword, three stars and leaves have been retained, now in a contemporary format that reflects the force’s growth and professionalisation.”

Chief of Police Alwyn Braaf spoke during the ceremony about the significance of this moment:

“We honour our past. We recognise the foundation laid during the time of the Netherlands Antilles Police Force, from which we emerged. The values of justice, authority and order that prevailed then remain our compass today. We carry that heritage with pride. Not as something of the past, but as a living part of who we are — you will undoubtedly see the reflection of this foundation in today’s unveiling.

“At the same time, we recognise that our identity has evolved. The society around us has changed. Our islands have changed. And we have grown along with it as a police force, as people, and as part of a broader community.”

The ceremony took place simultaneously at the police stations of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES islands). In the presence of colleagues and partners, the new logo was unveiled, followed by its blessing and the raising of the new police flag.

KPCN expressed its gratitude to all employees, supply chain partners and community members who shared their voices and insights during this process.

