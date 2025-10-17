Strengthening Saba’s Digital Future

The Saba Tourist Bureau (STB) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its recent social media training session, led by Diederik Kemmerling, an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and digital strategist.

Mr. Kemmerling is the Founder of The Lab Digital Marketing Agency, which operates in Aruba, Curaçao, and Colombia, and currently serves as President of the Aruba Chamber of Commerce. His expertise in digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and marketing innovation provided valuable insights for Saba’s local business community.

The session, titled “From Posts to Profits: Making Social Media Work for Your Island Business,” focused on practical strategies for improving online presence and business performance. Participants explored key topics such as:

· The importance of social media for local businesses

· Content planning and seasonal strategies

· Building visibility and trust through consistency

· Canva basics for professional design

· Scheduling and budgeting for efficiency

· Advertising wisely and measuring performance

A diverse group of business owners, entrepreneurs, and community partners attended the session, eager to enhance their digital marketing skills and strengthen their brand visibility.

The session offered practical tools and new perspectives on how small businesses can leverage social media effectively. The Saba Tourist Bureau extends its sincere appreciation to Diederik Kemmerling for sharing his expertise and to all participants for contributing to an inspiring and productive session.

