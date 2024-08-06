ReLeaf Saba planting Thais Hill

The ReLeaf Saba reforestation project conducted by the Saba Conservation (SCF) and the St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) supported by RESEMBID; financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France, has been steadily working behind the scenes to propagate over 1500 local trees and shrubs for out planting to control erosion; protect our marine environment; and enhance biodiversity and sustainability on Saba.

We began by planting saplings behind the Gas Station at the Fort Bay in December 2023. We moved on down the road to the Harbor supplementing the plantings established by the Saba Agricultural Department and then up the Fort Bay Road with more trees and shrubs. The Botanical Garden in Windwardside has over 50 new, young, local fruit trees planted to protect this major watershed area and promote sustainability.

The ReLeaf team has started our largest and most visible out planting on Thais Hill. Water is an issue on the site and a series of portable water tanks have been established with solar pumps in use to get the water where it is needed to give the plantings a good head start. Walking paths and small patches have been cleared. With the help of the BroadReach youth, 50 trees have been planted. Our Saban youth from The Spot will be joining the BroadReach kids during the month of July to expand our capabilities for planting. We will plant over 900 trees and shrubs of 27 species propagated from seeds collected on island. Anyone wishing to volunteer to help plant can contact the SCF at 416-3295, project manager Anna Keene or Reforestation Rangers Luke Hassell and Akeen Winston through Facebook or just catch us on the road.

The trees are small and the grasses are left intact to protect these babies from the harsh winds in the area. Planting small and young helps the saplings become well established in situ as they grow and adapt to their permanent home. The cut grass is used to mulch around the plants for water retention. We have been blessed with plenty of rain since planting began which has been a great help to supplement our irrigation system.

The ReLeaf Saba team wants to thank Ms. Victoria Irwin and Mr. Gary Johnson for allowing us to plant on their properties. We would also like to thank all our volunteers and supporters of this project from the global to the local seed collectors, the folks who have adopted trees, or given us plants. As they say, team work makes the dream work. The ReLeaf Team can be contacted through the Saba Conservation Foundation by calling .416-2709, leaving us a message on the Facebook page, or emailing Anna Keene, Project director at anna.keene@sabapark.org.

Funding note:

RESEMBID is a 47-project progamme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.

ReLeaf Saba.