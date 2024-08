House search follows arrest for violation of BES Weapons Act

A 37-year-old man with initials R.G.E.S. from St. Eustatius was arrested on Saba on Monday, August 5. The man is a suspect in a case involving violation of the BES Weapons Act.

Following his arrest, a search was carried out in a home in St. Eustatius. Investigation into this case is ongoing.

The Daily Herald.