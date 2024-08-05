Reopening of Cove Bay Beach following upgrades

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce that Cove Bay Beach and its facilities are now officially open to the public, following major repairs and enhancements to both the beach area and the building.

The construction work included the placement of structures designed to retain the newly added white sand on the beach, as well as systems to redirect rainwater around the beach area and into the bay. Additionally, new steps and an extended ramp have been constructed to facilitate easier access to the water.

Significant renovations have also been made to the building at Cove Bay Beach, including replacement of the concrete roof. Although the kitchen and bathrooms are still under renovation and repair, all other major construction work has been completed.

In the coming weeks, final touches will be made to further enhance the facility. These include the installation of railings on the walls and along the steps, and other improvements to the building.

Public Entity Saba appreciates the community’s patience during the renovation period and welcomes everyone to visit and enjoy the improved Cove Bay Beach.

GIS.