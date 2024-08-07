Experience Saba snorkel, dive month

The Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to announce the commencement of Saba Snorkel and Dive Month throughout August. These monthlong activities include exciting specials on accommodations, dive and snorkel activities, arts and crafts workshops, and much more, inviting the community, visitors and neighbouring island residents to discover the unspoiled beauty of Saba.
From August 1 to 31 residents and visitors can indulge in exclusive offers, including discounts on accommodations and thrilling underwater adventures courtesy of Sea Saba. Activities range from Diving, Snorkelling and Sunset Cruises that will he catered by local restaurants to “TGIF [Thank God it’s Friday — Ed.] Dive into the Weekend” event on August 9 at Tropics Café. One of the highlights of the month is the special blue cocktail drink featuring Unspoiled Queen Liquors, available from August 6 to 11.
For those seeking creative outlets, arts and crafts workshops will be ongoing at The Studio, with a special dive and snorkel edition hosted at Juliana’s Hotel. Renowned artists Mary Thielman and Susan Tenholt will lead additional workshops at Liam’s Cuisine and Cove Bay.
Other activities include “Karaoke Saturdays” at Saba Snack Gourmet and a special edition “Local Flavors” at The Hideaway on August 17. In the planning is also a Cove Bay Ocean Vibes party on August 31. Families are encouraged to mark their calendars for the Ocean Club Family Fun Day at Fort Bay on September 1.
For more information on events and bookings, please visit www.sabatourism.com/events/ or follow @SabaTouristBureau on social media. Stay tuned for more activities and updates!
The Saba Tourist Bureau thanks all partners for their collaboration in making Saba the ultimate destination this summer.
The Daily Herald.