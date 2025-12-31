Reef on the Rocks at the Dive Bar in Windwardside

At first glance, Reef on the Rocks reads as a living system rather than a static artwork. Ceramic corals rise, cluster, and flow across the display, creating a sense of growth and quiet movement. The installation invites close inspection: textures ripple, surfaces shift between matte and glossy, and individual elements combine into a coherent, reef-like landscape. It is immersive without being overwhelming and carefully composed so that each form contributes to the whole.

The display rewards time. From a distance, it registers as a unified environment; up close, it reveals countless variations—branching structures, fountain-like forms, and coral elements that feel both organic and imagined. The installation is the result of sustained, patient work, and that duration is palpable in the richness and density of the piece.

Behind the reef stands the artist, Heleen Cornet, long known for her highly detailed rainforest paintings. When macular degeneration forced her to stop painting, she faced a profound artistic turning point. After a brief and unsatisfying pause, she began exploring ceramics—initially through pottery lessons taken during an extended stay in Curaçao. What started as an experiment soon became a fully equipped studio practice, and ultimately a new artistic language.

Ceramics offered not just a substitute for painting, but a fresh challenge. Moving beyond functional pottery, Heleen developed sculptural growth forms that naturally evolved into reef structures. Reef on the Rocks is the culmination of a full year of focused work and reflects two defining qualities of her practice: determination and perseverance.

The installation could not have come together without the generosity and support of many people. Special thanks go to Wim and Johanna of Juliana’s Hotel for hosting the work on the hotel premises; to Rianne Plaisier, who travelled from Curaçao to help assemble the installation; to Sherri Dooley and Anne Keene for their invaluable assistance; and to Aron of Juliana’s Hotel for his help whenever it was needed. Heleen also extends her gratitude to her online teacher, Kenyon Hansen, whose guidance and discussions were an essential part of the process.

As for what comes next: a new project is already taking shape. Details will remain under wraps for now, but more will be revealed in the coming year.

For the moment, Reef on the Rocks stands as both an installation and a statement—proof that creativity does not diminish with age, and that reinvention is possible at any stage. Here’s to an unstoppable, deeply creative 80-year-old artist, and to the reef that continues to grow.