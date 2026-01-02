Modernisation BES vehicle registration

The Dutch Government and Executive Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are discussing options for modernising vehicle registration on the so-called BES islands. Digitisation simplifies inspections and facilitates the purchase and sale of cars. Caretaker State Secretary Eddie van Marum of Digitisation and Kingdom Relations wrote this to the House of Representatives in The Hague.
National Vehicle Authority RDW investigated the current vehicle registration system in the three overseas public entities and identified opportunities for improvement. It emerged that there was a significant need for 24/7 online services. This was a request from politicians, customs, tax authorities and insurers, as well as from citizens and businesses who want to change vehicle registrations or report a stolen vehicle or license plate.
“The systems currently in use in the Caribbean Netherlands do not meet the needs of the government organisations involved and offer few opportunities for integration with other parties. Enforcement is virtually impossible because vehicle and registrant information is exchanged only to a limited extent. (…) Citizens and businesses often receive incorrect road tax assessments. Some vehicles are driving around uninsured,” RDW stated in its report.
Vehicle registration is a responsibility of the individual territories established by their Island Councils, so European Dutch legislation does not apply. RDW therefore recommends a separate vehicle registration system for the Caribbean Netherlands, based on the Dutch system.
“This would allow the Caribbean Netherlands to leverage the development capacity and knowledge within the European Netherlands,” Van Marum stated in response to the recommendations.
RDW also investigated the possibility of integrating the current vehicle registration system of the Caribbean Netherlands with the system of Curacao, as this could be implemented quickly due to the similarities. However, that option was ultimately rejected. “This system does not align with the ambition to digitise services in the Caribbean Netherlands, which is the primary goal of the Digital Government project,” according to RDW.
