BES islands still lack structural funding for nature management

During a recent visit to the Caribbean Netherlands, State Secretary of BZK Eddie van Marum of the farmers’ party BBB met with the National Park organisations of Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius (BES islands) to discuss the critical role these organisations play in managing and conserving the region’s unique ecosystems.
The Caribbean Netherlands is home to over 90% of the Kingdom’s biodiversity, including most of its endemic species. The National Parks on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius are essential not only for protecting this natural heritage but also for supporting tourism, coastal protection, and community well-being.
A key topic during the visits was the lack of structural funding for nature management on the BES islands. In the European Netherlands, National Parks receive longterm funding through the Subsidiestelsel Natuur en Landschap (SNL), a provincial framework that ensures stable support for biodiversity protection.
The Caribbean Netherlands, however, has no provincial government and no equivalent funding mechanism. Since the BES islands were established 15 years ago, National Park organisations have relied on short-term project funding and user fees, leaving their operations financially insecure.
The absence of structural funding is particularly concerning given the Dutch government’s stated principle of “comply or explain,” which aims to apply national policies fairly across all parts of the Kingdom, with local adjustments where needed. Structural support for nature management would also advance broader priorities, including climate and economic resilience, public health, and environmental protection.
Current systems on Saba and St. Eustatius, which rely on visitor fees, are insufficient to cover the costs of managing large portions of land and coastal waters of ecological, historical, and social importance. Park organisations cannot depend on ad hoc project funding alone; long-term financial security is needed to build strong, future-proof organisations that can invest in staff training, innovation, education, and safe working conditions.
On Bonaire, discussions also highlighted the importance of improving water quality to protect coral reefs and marine ecosystems. Strengthening water quality remains a shared priority across all three islands to safeguard biodiversity and support resilient ecosystems.
The National Park organisations welcomed the State Secretary’s engagement with their challenges and emphasised the need for continued cooperation. Establishing a structural funding mechanism is seen as essential to securing the long-term future of the Kingdom’s most biodiverse region.
As the regional conservation network of the Dutch Caribbean, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) reaffirmed its support for its park partners and its commitment to working with the national government on solutions that ensure effective, sustainable nature management across all islands.
