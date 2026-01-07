PostNL publishes postal stamps focussing on Saba birds

On 5 January 2026, PostNL, the national postal service in the European Netherlands, issued Experience Nature – Birds Saba, a stamp sheetlet that places the natural heritage of Saba at center stage. The issue is part of the multi-year Experience Nature series (2024–2026), which celebrates the extraordinary biodiversity of the Caribbean Netherlands—an area that, by Dutch standards, is exceptionally rich in plant and animal life.

The 2026 releases are fully dedicated to Saba, highlighting its birds, butterflies, marine life and flora. This first issue focuses on ten bird species closely associated with the island’s landscapes and coastal environment, including the red-billed tropicbird, brown pelican, osprey and Antillean crested hummingbird. Together, they reflect Saba’s ecological diversity, from steep volcanic cliffs and forests to shoreline habitats.

Designed by graphic designer Frank Janse, the sheetlet depicts each bird in its natural Saban setting. The design incorporates subtle references to topography and nature through map-inspired symbols and translucent images of local flora and fauna, visually linking the stamps and evoking the island’s rugged terrain and rich ecosystems.

Each stamp has value indication “1” for domestic mail up to 20 grams. The price of the sheet of ten stamps is €14.00. Order from https://shop.postnl.nl/webshop/collect-club/bdn-vogels-saba-10-vel-nl1

