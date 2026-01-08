Minister of Justice and Security Pays Working Visit to Saba and St. Maarten

The Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Foort van Oosten, will pay a working visit to Saba and St. Maarten from 12 to 16 January. The visit focuses on strengthening cooperation with judicial and administrative partners in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in the areas of law enforcement and security.

During the visit, the biannual Four-Party Judicial Consultation will take place in St. Maarten. This consultation brings together the Ministers of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands to discuss shared priorities and challenges.

Saba

The Minister will begin his working visit on Monday, 12 January, on Saba. During his stay, he will meet with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and the Executive Council.

In addition, the Minister will visit several key institutions, including the Harry L. Johnson Museum, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, and the Fire Department of the Caribbean Netherlands.

RCN