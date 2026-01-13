Expansion of Island- and Executive Councils of BES islands to Take Effect in 2027 and Not Later

The government wants to increase the number of members of the island councils and executive boards of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba as early as the March 2027 elections. State Secretary Eddie van Marum for Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations asked the House of Representatives on January 13 to declare the bill that makes this possible non-controversial, so that rapid processing can take place.

The expansion is part of earlier agreements made with the island administrations about strengthening democratic representation and administrative capacity on the islands. Originally, the increase was included in a broader revision of the Public Bodies Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Act (WolBES) and the FinBES. However, due to delays in that process, the expansion threatened to only take effect in 2031.

According to the state secretary, this is undesirable. “If we don’t act now, the islands will remain underrepresented for another four years compared to Dutch municipalities with a comparable population,” he writes to the House. This would mean that the island councils would be less able to reflect the views of residents and that the executive boards would have insufficient capacity to handle the increasing tasks.

During a working conference with the island administrations in De Bilt, agreements were previously made about a phased growth in the number of council members and commissioners. It was agreed that the first step would take place in 2027. To still honor that agreement, a separate bill has now been chosen, independent of the broader revision law.

According to the ministry, the executive boards of the islands have raised no objections to this approach. On the contrary: the island council of Sint Eustatius adopted a motion in December expressing support for the acceleration law and implementation by 2027.

In addition to the legislative amendment, the cabinet promises flanking policy to ensure the expansion proceeds smoothly. This includes additional resources for strengthening the clerks’ offices, a support program in cooperation with professional associations, and attention to appropriate housing for administrators.

Van Marum emphasizes that the proposal does not break with earlier agreements. “The residents of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba have the right to equivalent representation and an administration that is equipped for the challenges of our time,” says the state secretary. He therefore hopes that the House of Representatives will quickly process the bill, so that timely implementation in 2027 remains feasible.

