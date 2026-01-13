Road Upgrades and Safety Improvements

Public Entity is aware of concerns raised in the community regarding traffic and pedestrian safety in certain areas on the island.

Over the past years, the Public Entity has invested in multiple projects aimed at improving road and traffic safety. These efforts include road widening, such as the recent widening of Airport Road and the renewal or heightening of safety walls, including the safety wall near Dancing Place Trail.

In addition to ongoing maintenance, including repairs to safety walls and potholes, Public Entity continues to carry out routine road safety improvements. A few key projects identified and planned in 2025, are scheduled for execution this year as part of the existing infrastructural planning.

These projects focus on improving safety for all road users, including pedestrians and drivers, and on improving traffic flow across key locations on the island. In collaboration with safety partners, stakeholders, and the community, several priority areas have been identified. Due to practical limitations, not all projects can be executed simultaneously.

Windwardside – Banana Gut to Dancing Place Trail

This road section, including the area near Arawak Hotel is heavily used by both vehicles and pedestrians. Planned safety measures include the installation of street lighting, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, reflective elements on safety walls, and speed bumps.

The execution of these measures was scheduled to start in the second half of 2026. In light of recent developments, it will be assessed whether parts of these measures can be prioritised and implemented earlier.

Lower Road – The Bottom

The section of Lower Road between the Governor’s Residence and the junction with Fort Bay Road is narrow and creates a traffic bottleneck. To improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety, this road section will be widened, and a sidewalk will be added.

St. John’s – Saba Splash Area

The safety wall near the Saba Splash pump house will be heightened along a stretch of approximately 250 meters towards Windwardside to further improve road safety.

Improving Saba’s road network is a continuous process. Additional locations are already on a long-term planning list, and new areas will be added as needed.

Public Entity will remain in close contact with stakeholders and will keep the community informed as these projects progress.

PES