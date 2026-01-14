Minister of Justice and Security Foort van Oosten visited Saba yesterday, where he was welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

The Minister’s delegation included Gerard van Ballegooij, Director of European and International Affairs, and Monique Commelin, Director-General of Justice and Law Enforcement.

During his visit, Minister van Oosten met with Island Governor Johnson and Island Secretary Bram Streppel to discuss key priorities, including the Ministry’s policy agenda for Caribbean Netherlands for 2026-2030 and border protection measures.

The Minister also held discussions with Chief of Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) Alwyn Braaf, Head of Basic Police Care Frank van der Lende, and Saba’s Chief of Basic Police Care Wingrove Baker. Additional stops included a tour of the harbor and the site of the upcoming Black Rocks Harbor, as well as a meeting with Michel Verbeek, Team Lead of the Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland (BKCN) on Saba.

“It was an honor to begin the week with a visit to Saba,” said Minister van Oosten. “I look forward to building upon our strong cooperation with the government of Saba in the fields of justice and security. Over the coming days, I will continue these discussions at the Justice Four-Party Meeting on Sint Maarten.”