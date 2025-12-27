Ombudsman: Caribbean Netherlands still too often treated as second-class

The BES-Reporter published the following article:

The relationship between European Netherlands and Caribbean Netherlands is still characterized by inequality in policy and implementation, with citizens on Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius too often getting stuck in rules and procedures. This is what Reinier van Zutphen says in a podcast by Nederland Inclusief, recorded on Bonaire following the autumn conference of the NCDR.

Van Zutphen, who has been involved with Caribbean Netherlands for years, states that since the constitutional reform of October 10, 2010, much hope existed for improvement in social security and public services, but that these expectations have only been partially fulfilled.

According to him, residents of the BES islands regularly contact the National Ombudsman directly when they encounter problems with government agencies, which he says is telling about how the government functions.

In the conversation with Rabin Baldewsingh, the citizen’s perspective is central. Van Zutphen emphasizes that policy and implementation are still too often designed from the perspective of systems and organizations, while the citizen comes second.

Moreover, according to him, insufficient consideration is given to the scale and context of the islands, which are responsible for a large number of tasks, ranging from healthcare and permit services to infrastructure and security. This leads to delays, lack of clarity and feelings of discrimination.

Legislation

An important theme in the conversation is the distinction between equality and equivalence. Van Zutphen points out that the Dutch Constitution is based on equality and that during the 2010 reform it was agreed that Dutch legislation would in principle also apply to Caribbean Netherlands. Deviations are possible, but only with clear justification. In practice, he sees that this principle has been reversed and that there is constant reassessment of whether legislation should apply to the islands.

Based on signals from his work, the ombudsman cites examples in the areas of poverty, taxation, permits, land issues and healthcare. He particularly calls the organization of medical referrals problematic. Procedures and regulations are too often leading in this regard, he says, while the citizen’s healthcare needs become secondary. This can result in patients having to leave for abroad on short notice, without proper arrangement of guidance or the home situation.

The impact of the colonial past is also addressed. According to Van Zutphen, poverty, exclusion and distrust cannot be separated from historical inequality and administrative choices. These factors, he says, continue to affect lives and even generations, and require recognition and redress.

The podcast concludes with a call to all governments within the Kingdom to truly put the citizen first. An inclusive Netherlands means, according to Van Zutphen, that everyone must be able to participate, and that this is not a non-binding ambition but an active responsibility of government and administrators.

