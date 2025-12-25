PEP Party Clarifies Position on Saba’s Council Expansion

The Party for Progress, Equality and Prosperity (PEP) has provided clarification on remarks made during recent discussions in the Dutch Second Chamber regarding proposed expansions of the Island Councils and Executive Councils in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

According to PEP, the matter arose during a meeting on December 16, 2025, when members of the Island Council of Saba met with the Second Chamber’s Kingdom Relations Committee. PEP says the discussion focused exclusively on the high cost of travel between Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten, which council members described as a pressing concern for residents, given the already high cost of living on the islands.

During the meeting, the committee indicated that legislation introducing a Public Service Obligation (PSO) for inter-island travel would require considerable time to complete. PEP representatives then inquired whether there were options to expedite the process, emphasizing that affordable air travel is not a luxury but a daily necessity for residents. According to PEP, the committee responded that the timeline reflects the normal pace of lawmaking.

PEP says the topic of expanding the Island and Executive Councils was subsequently raised by the committee. The party states that it made clear it does not oppose council expansion, noting that strengthening democratic representation is important. However, PEP emphasized during the discussion that improving airfare affordability is an urgent issue that should not be sidelined.

Priority

“Our position was never about delaying council expansion,” PEP explained, adding that both democratic reform and affordable inter-island travel deserve priority. “It should not be an either-or choice.”

BES-Reporter