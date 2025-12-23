SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Police report of Friday, the 19th of December until Monday, the 22nd of December 2025

December 23, 2025

Collision between a scooter and several people 

On Monday, the 22nd of December, around 8:10 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision between a scooter and several people at the intersection of E.A. Johnson Road and Mount Scenery Road on Saba.

Upon arrival, police found three victims with injuries. Further investigation revealed that a scooter had, for unknown reasons, collided with several people standing next to a broken-down car. The scooter driver was no longer at the scene upon police arrival.

Two victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The third victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Later that evening, all three victims were transferred to Sint Maarten for further medical care.

Around 11:00 PM that same evening, the scooter driver, a 23-year-old woman with the initials S.R.H., was arrested at the police station in The Bottom. She is suspected of leaving the scene of an accident without identifying herself, knowing that injuries had been caused to others. The scooter has been confiscated for further investigation.

Arrest for threats and assault 

On Saturday, the 20th of December, around 9:10 PM, a 36-year-old man with the initials J.C.W. was arrested on Sink Hole Street on Saba for threats and assault. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

