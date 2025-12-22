The Saba Fire Department has two new Basic Instructors

On 12 December 2025, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) welcomed twelve new instructors. The firefighters completed the Basic Instructor training and received the NIPV Basic Instructor diploma.

The training was provided over a period of two weeks on St. Eustatius. All participants completed the course successfully. Of the graduates, seven are from Bonaire, two from Saba, and three from St. Eustatius. With the dedication of these twelve motivated instructors, BKCN takes another major step in strengthening the professional competence of its employees.

The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department is proud of this achievement and congratulates all graduates on obtaining their diplomas. BKCN wishes them much success in their new roles as Basic Instructors.

BKCN