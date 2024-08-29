Public Entity Saba initiates Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project

Based on a recent island survey, it has been identified that numerous car wrecks and metal waste pose significant hazards to the community in various ways. To address this, Public Entity Saba will initiate a Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project.

This project will offer substantial benefits to the island. Removing car wrecks and scrap metals will help reduce the risk of dengue by eliminating mosquito breeding sites. It will also minimize the likelihood of hazardous materials becoming airborne during strong winds. Additionally, the removal efforts will enhance public safety by ensuring that emergency service vehicles can respond more quickly to private homes, thereby contributing to the overall well-being of the community. In short, these actions will lead to significant improvements in public health and safety across the island.

As part of this initiative, PES recognizes the strategic advantage of having a metal baler available on the island. This equipment is essential for efficiently processing metal waste, including car wrecks. Historically, removing metal waste and car wrecks from Saba involved significant challenges due to limited manpower, resources, and the time-consuming process of preparing vehicles for removal by barge. With the current availability of the metal baler, PES’ Waste Management employees will undergo training in processing cars for baling, which will lead to more efficient metal storage at the waste facility.

Public Entity Saba sees the availability of the baler as a valuable asset, allowing us not only to assist the community in keeping the island clean but also to address our backlog of metal waste. By fully utilizing this equipment, PES aims to improve waste management within our facilities, demonstrating our commitment to environmental responsibility and the efficient use of resources.

Free Car Wreck Removal

Given the numerous benefits of removing car wrecks, PES will offer free removal of car wrecks at no cost to residents (with the owner’s consent) on a one-time basis. If a car owner chooses not to have their vehicle removed by PES, they may be fined or the car may be removed by PES (at the owner’s expense) if it is deemed a public health or environmental hazard and has not been repaired or taken to the Waste Management Facility within a specified timeframe.

“We urge all residents to come together as a community and take advantage of this opportunity to remove car wrecks and metal waste, demonstrating our collective commitment to a cleaner and safer environment for everyone,” stated Commissioner Zagers.

Residents can visit the following link to submit a request for removal: Car Wreck Removal

