Temporary halting of Reverse Osmosis (RO) water production due to tropical storm Ernesto

The Public Entity of Saba informs the public that Reverse Osmosis (RO) water production has been temporarily halted.

This pause is due to damage caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto, which, combined with ongoing repairs to the fishermen’s pier, has left the intake line temporarily out of the water. The Public Entity is diligently working on both temporary repairs and a long-term solution to maintain water supply continuity during severe weather events.

The authorities will notify the public as soon as production resumes.

GIS