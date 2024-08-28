Police report of Friday, the 23 rd of August until Wednesday, the 28 the of August 2024

Scheduled traffic check SABA

In recent days, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) stopped several vehicles for a routine check on Saba. The check was in connection with the enforcement of the Saba 2022 Road

Traffic Ordinance. The checks were based on, among other things, possession of a valid driver’s license, valid insurance documents, proof of payment of motor vehicle tax, child seat, seat belt, use

of cell phone while driving, appropriate helmet, and tinted car windows. Eight (8) drivers did not meet the light transmittance requirements of their vehicles’ car windows. They had to remove the

film.

KPCN would like to remind everyone to have the necessary documents as mentioned above. Adhering to the rules of the traffic ordinance is also strongly advised. This will also contribute to safe traffic on the island. Regular checks will continue in the coming period, where strict action will be taken if you do not have the above in order or do not comply with the traffic regulations.

Are you not following the rules? Then you may receive a fine. The fine for the above violations ranges between $30 and $225.

KPCN