Increased taxes for higher incomes in Caribbean Neths.

On Friday, August 23, the Kingdom Council of Ministers agreed to the Tax Plan BES Islands 2025, which entails a tax increase for persons with a higher income on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES islands). This policy is meant to improve the tax system and benefit residents of the Caribbean Netherlands with lower incomes.
“With the proposed BES Islands Tax Plan 2025 bill, the cabinet wants to further improve the tax system on the BES islands. Since the introduction of the tax system on the BES islands in 2011, various changes have taken place, mainly to update the former Antillean rules and to better align it with the tax system in European Netherlands,” it was stated in the list of decisions made by the Kingdom Council on Friday.
Important steps to improve the local tax system were already taken last year with the BES Islands Tax Plan 2024 Act. “With the BES islands Tax Plan 2025, the cabinet furthers these improvements. Furthermore, this bill contains measures to better combat poverty there by shifting the focus of the levy from low incomes to high incomes.”
In addition, the tax-free allowance will be linked to the minimum wage and the rate of the yield tax will be increased.
As the bill has been agreed on by the Council of Ministers, State Secretary of Tax Affairs and Tax Administration Folkert Idsinga will now send the law proposal to the Council of State’s Advisory Division for approval. The final policy measures will be announced on Budget Day, Tuesday, September 17.
The Daily Herald.