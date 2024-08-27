21st Annual Sea & Learn on Saba: A Month-Long Celebration of Science and Environmental Awareness

The highly acclaimed Sea & Learn on Saba program is gearing up for its 21st annual edition, scheduled for October. Celebrated for promoting scientific exploration and environmental stewardship, this award-winning event attracts 14 distinguished scientists from around the globe to share their knowledge with both the local community and visitors.

Staying true to its inclusive mission, Sea & Learn on Saba offers a diverse range of hands-on activities tailored for all age groups—youth, adults, elderly residents, and tourists. Participants are invited to immerse themselves in the captivating world of science through field projects, workshops, and interactive sessions that foster environmental awareness while ensuring a fun experience. As evening falls, the program features Ted-Talk-style presentations at various bars and restaurants. For 2024, attendees will enjoy a special addition: a healthy appetizer and recipe card provided before each talk, promoting healthy living. All presentations are live-streamed on the Sea & Learn Foundation’s (SLF) Facebook page and later uploaded to SLF’s YouTube Channel, making them accessible indefinitely.

With the guiding tagline, “Enhance Your Environmental Awareness,” the program aspires each year to empower individuals to become citizen scientists through immersive experiences. Both terrestrial and marine field projects are carefully organized to accommodate pre-booked diving schedules, allowing participants to deepen their understanding of Saba’s unique natural environment. These meaningful activities emphasize the importance of responsible interaction with the island’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to announce the 21st installment of Sea & Learn on Saba, continuing our mission to ignite curiosity and promote environmental awareness through science,” said Lynn Costenaro, Founding Director of the Sea & Learn Foundation. “Our goal is for this event to be our most impactful yet, with an emphasis on enhancing the engagement of our field projects.”

The event kicks off on Tuesday, October 1st, and runs through Sunday, October 27th. This year’s impressive lineup of experts will cover topics such as endangered species, fish aggregating devices (FADs), marine toxins, insects, Sahara dust, tree grafting, sharks, coral restoration, and more. Throughout the month, participants can also purchase $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes ranging from handcrafted art pieces by local artists to a week aboard the Caribbean Explorer II liveaboard dive boat. Proceeds support SLF’s operational costs for the event.

The program is supported by the Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) as part of the Public Entity Saba’s efforts to increase environmental awareness and promote sustainable practices. Generous contributions from Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied and over 60 sponsors from Saba and beyond also make this event possible. For more information on this year’s experts, the event schedule, and supporting sponsors, visit the Sea & Learn Foundation’s website at www.seaandlearn.org.

GIS