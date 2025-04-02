Police report of Wednesday the 26th of March until Monday, the 31st of March 2025

Collision on the Pasture Road

On Monday, the 31st of March, around 8:30 AM, the central control room received a report of a collision on the Pasture Road on Saba. Two cars collided, after which one of the cars involved slid backward, collided with a parked car, and came to a stop on a curve. One of the drivers was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. Following the ‘botsen is blazen’ policy, a breath test was administered to both drivers, with negative results.

KPCN