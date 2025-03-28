SGP urges stronger defence focus on Caribbean islands

The conservative Reformed Political Party SGP faction in the Dutch Senate is calling on the Schoof gov­ernment to prioritise the security of the Caribbean islands in future defence strategies. The party stresses that the King­dom must not only meet its NATO commitments but also ensure the safety of Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

In written questions submitted following a legislative pro­posal on structural defence funding, the SGP highlighted the islands’ strategic location and the rising threats of transna­tional crime and drug trafficking. The party is pushing for greater investment in the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Caribbean Coast Guard to bolster regional security.

The SGP also underscores the need for stronger collabora­tion with local governments and international partners to ef­fectively address security challenges. According to the party, a more structured approach is required to meet the islands’ specific defence needs.

Currently, the availability of military resources and person­nel in the region is inadequate, the SGP argues. The party questions whether the existing defence budget sufficiently protects the Caribbean territories and is urging the govern­ment to implement concrete measures to enhance military readiness and security capabilities in the region.

