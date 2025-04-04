Medicair to execute emergency medical flights for BES islands

Zorg en Jeugd Caribbean Nether­lands (ZJCN) has signed a two-year agreement with aviation company Medic-air to carry out emergency medical flights from the Caribbean Netherlands.

The contract ensures the continuity of fast and reli­able medical evacuations for insured residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES islands).

Medicair, a seasoned air transport provider, has been operating air ambu­lance flights for the resi­dents of the Caribbean Netherlands for over a de­cade. This agreement pro­vides a stable solution for regional air transport for patients in urgent medical situations.

Additionally, SARPA re­mains available as an alter­native provider if Medic-air is unable to perform a flight.

ZJCN, Medicair, and Fun­dashon Mariadal (FM) are working closely together to ensure the efficient ex­ecution of the flights. FM will deploy its medical staff on board, and the hospital will also be responsible for flight planning.

This collaboration marks an important step by ZJCN in strengthening emergency medical dispatch services in the Caribbean Nether­lands.

