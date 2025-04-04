SZABO CRITICIZES BES POLITICIANS’ CONDUCT: “I WASN’T RAISED THAT WAY”

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabo has called on Island Council members of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba to adhere to “normal standards of conduct” in future interactions.

Speaking to the media digitally after the Kingdom Council of Ministers meeting, Szabo expressed his dismay over the behavior of a BES delegation that sought to discuss the Dutch government’s decision to retain the position of Kingdom Representative.

“I wasn’t even looked at, and no one shook my hand. That’s unacceptable. That’s not how I was raised,” Szabo stated.

The delegation arrived uninvited after repeatedly being informed that while official representatives were welcome, external advisors were not permitted. Despite this, Prof. Dr. Arjen van Rijn entered the ministry. When told he could not attend the meeting, much of the delegation protested. The remaining delegation leaders and island clerks held a brief, tense discussion with Szabo, leaving a negative impression.

Szabo reiterated that Island Councils—like municipal councils—are not direct negotiation partners; discussions should occur solely with the Executive Councils. He added that Island Councils could still voice their positions through public internet consultations.

However, he made clear that the Kingdom Representative would remain in place. “The necessity of this role has been underscored by the Selibon case,” Szabo emphasized.

