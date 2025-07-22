Police report of Wednesday, the 16th of July until Monday, the 21st of July 2025

Parish Hill Trail Rescue Incident Report

Incident Summary

On Sunday morning, July 20, at approximately 9:20 AM, the central control room received an emergency report regarding an injured hiker on the Parish Hill Trail. The hiker had sustained injuries that rendered her unable to descend the trail independently, necessitating immediate rescue operations.

Emergency Response

A coordinated rescue team was rapidly assembled, comprising:

  • Police officers
  • Firefighters
  • Medical personnel (nurses)
  • Additional emergency responders

The response team successfully reached the injured hiker’s location and provided immediate first aid treatment at the scene. Following stabilization of the victim, the team executed a careful evacuation, safely transporting her down from the trail.

Medical Transport

Upon reaching the base of the trail, the injured hiker was transferred to an ambulance and transported to the hospital for comprehensive medical evaluation and treatment.

Outcome

The rescue operation was completed successfully, with the victim receiving timely medical attention and safe evacuation from the challenging terrain.

