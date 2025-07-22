Ombudsman: Medical Referral Research – Share Your Experience

Residents of Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius are often referred to other islands or countries for specialized healthcare. This process is referred to as a medical referral.
Have you experienced a medical referral?
- Were you referred to Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Colombia, the Netherlands, or another location for medical treatment?
- Have you been involved in a medical referral as a caregiver or healthcare provider?
The National Ombudsman wants to hear from you.
We have launched research into medical referrals in the Caribbean Netherlands to identify the challenges people face during the referral process. Your experiences—both positive and negative—can help improve this essential healthcare service.
How to Participate
If you have experience with medical referrals and are willing to share your story, please contact us:
Email: projecten@nationaleombudsman.nl
Subject line: “Medical referral research”
Phone/WhatsApp: +31 800 33 55 555
Website: https://www.nationaleombudsman.nl/english
Simply provide your contact information using any of these methods, and we will reach out to you to learn more about your experience.
The institution: The Nationale Ombudsman
The status and responsibilities of the National Ombudsman are established by the Dutch Constitution (Article 78a). As an institution, the National Ombudsman is one of the five ‘High Councils of State’ (the others being the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Council of State and the Court of Audit). An Act of Parliament (Wet Nationale ombudsman) was passed in 1981 to define the tasks and authority of the ombudsman.
In essence, the National Ombudsman is empowered to scrutinize how public sector authorities fulfil their statutory responsibilities. An investigation may be instigated at the Ombudsman’s initiative or further to a complaint from a member of the public. The National Ombudsman is impartial and independent. He is appointed by the House of Representatives for a period of six years.
The National Ombudsman is concerned with virtually every area of public administration, from government ministries and their executive agencies (such as the Tax and Customs Administration), to the bodies which administer social benefits, the police, water boards, provinces and municipalities. Since 10 October 2010, the National Ombudsman also handles complaints relating to administrative agencies on the islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, which are now ‘special municipalities’ of the Netherlands in the Caribbean.
Mission and strategy
The mission of the National Ombudsman is to safeguard the rights of the citizens in all dealings with administrative authorities. The Ombudsman will attempt to help citizens by investigating their complaints. He will advise where appropriate and can refer cases to the relevant public administration. He is alert to potential conflicts and will propose solutions intended to improve relations between the parties. The National Ombudsman helps governmental authorities to improve their processes and procedures based on the findings of his investigations and published reports.
The strategy of the National Ombudsman is based on four core values:
- Alertness: the National Ombudsman is a modern, alert organization with a professional staff that know what citizens may expect from the government. The Ombudsman encourages public sector authorities to respect the rights of the citizen and to improve their procedures and processes accordingly.
- Engagement: The National Ombudsman takes a proactive approach to contact with the general public. All complaints receive careful attention and are treated with respect.
- Creativity: the National Ombudsman encourages open discussion of any problems, providing encouragement and assistance to government authorities as they seek creative solutions or improvements.
- Accessibility: The National Ombudsman is accessible to all. Communication with the public is straightforward and relies on various channels, including social media.
Your participation helps us understand and improve medical referral services for all residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.
Nationale Ombudsman